KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in July 2020 plans to resume Amsterdam – Porto route, offering 4 weekly flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Previously omitted from Airlineroute’s report on the carrier’s European operation for July, the Skyteam member’s first resumed flight to Porto is scheduled on 04JUL20.
KL1711 AMS0920 – 1055OPO 73H x245
KL1712 OPO1140 – 1515AMS 73H x245
KLM resumes Porto service from July 2020
