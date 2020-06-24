Singapore Airlines closes First Class booking until late-Nov 2020

Singapore Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes to flights operated by Boeing 777-300, 777-300ER and Airbus A380. As of 24JUN20, First Class inventory F / A-class is not available for reservation for travel until 30NOV20 inclusive. Affected routes include the following.
Airbus A380
Singapore – Auckland
Singapore – Beijing Capital
Singapore – Delhi
Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK
Singapore – Hong Kong
Singapore – London Heathrow
Singapore – Mumbai
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong
Singapore – Sydney
Singapore – Tokyo Narita
Singapore – Zurich
Boeing 777-300
Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan
Singapore – Jakarta
Singapore – Manila
Boeing 777-300ER
Singapore – Auckland
Singapore – Amsterdam
Singapore – Beijing Capital
Singapore – Dubai
Singapore – Frankfurt
Singapore – Hong Kong – San Francisco
Singapore – Jakarta
Singapore – London Heathrow
Singapore – Manila
Singapore – Melbourne
Singapore – Seoul Incheon
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong
Singapore – Sydney
Singapore – Tokyo Haneda
Singapore – Tokyo Narita
Singapore – Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.
