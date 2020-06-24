Singapore Airlines closes First Class booking until late-Nov 2020

Singapore Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes to flights operated by Boeing 777-300, 777-300ER and Airbus A380. As of 24JUN20, First Class inventory F / A-class is not available for reservation for travel until 30NOV20 inclusive. Affected routes include the following.



Airbus A380

Singapore – Auckland

Singapore – Beijing Capital

Singapore – Delhi

Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK

Singapore – Hong Kong

Singapore – London Heathrow

Singapore – Mumbai

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong

Singapore – Sydney

Singapore – Tokyo Narita

Singapore – Zurich



Boeing 777-300

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan

Singapore – Jakarta

Singapore – Manila



Boeing 777-300ER

Singapore – Auckland

Singapore – Amsterdam

Singapore – Beijing Capital

Singapore – Dubai

Singapore – Frankfurt

Singapore – Hong Kong – San Francisco

Singapore – Jakarta

Singapore – London Heathrow

Singapore – Manila

Singapore – Melbourne

Singapore – Seoul Incheon

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong

Singapore – Sydney

Singapore – Tokyo Haneda

Singapore – Tokyo Narita

Singapore – Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.