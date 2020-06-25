Chinese low-cost carrier 9 Air on Wednesday (24JUN20) opened reservation for Guangzhou – Bangkok route, as the airline plans to resume International passenger service. Initially, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly, from 06JUL20. Further changes and passenger traffic rights may be impacted due to ongoing travel restrictions.
AQ1007 CAN0005 – 0245BKK 738 7
AQ1008 BKK0345 – 0755CAN 738 7
9 Air resumes Bangkok service from July 2020
