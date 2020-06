Hawaiian Airlines expands July 2020 Interim schedule

Hawaiian Airlines yesterday (24JUN20) revised planned operation for July 2020, while extending interim schedule to 27JUL20 inclusive. In addition to planned service resumption to Portland OR, the airline’s US Mainland service will also see service resumption to Sacramento and San Diego. Inter-Island service will see additional frequency restored, while additional routes being restored by mid-July 2020.



Honolulu – Hilo 7 daily 717

Honolulu – Kahului up to 13 daily 717/A321neo

Honolulu – Kona up to 9 daily 717

Honolulu – Lanai 2-3 daily ATR42

Honolulu – Lihue 7 daily 717

Honolulu – Los Angeles 1 daily A330-200

Honolulu – Molokai 4 daily ATR42

Honolulu – Portland OR eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – Sacramento eff 15JUL20 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – San Diego eff 15JUL20 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – San Francisco 1 daily A330-200

Honolulu – Seattle 1 daily A330-200

Kahului – Hilo eff 15JUL20 1 daily 717

Kahului – Kona eff 15JUL20 1 daily 717

Kahului – Lihue eff 15JUL20 1 daily 717