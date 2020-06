flydubai July 2020 operations as of 24JUN20

flydubai from July 2020 plans to resume scheduled passenger operation, initially operating 24 routes. Most of the airline’s service will resume on 07JUL20, however selected routes are available for reservation during the first week of July 2020, mainly operating on scheduled charter basis.



Planned operation listed below, operated by Boeing 737-800, remains likely to change.



Dubai – Addis Ababa eff 03JUL20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 10JUL20)

Dubai – Almaty eff 07JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Amman eff 04JUL20 1 daily

Dubai – Baku eff 16JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Beirut eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Belgrade eff 02JUL20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 09JUL20)

Dubai – Borg el Arab eff 02JUL20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 09JUL20, 2 daily from 16JUL20)

Dubai – Bucharest eff 10JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 19JUL20)

Dubai – Dubrovnik eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Dubai – Isfahan eff 07JUL20 2 weekly

Dubai – Juba eff 10JUL20 2 weekly

Dubai – Kabul eff 07JUL20 1 daily

Dubai – Khartoum eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Dubai – Krakow eff 04JUL20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 09JUL20)

Dubai – Kyiv Borispil eff 08JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Lar eff 09JUL20 2 weekly

Dubai – Nur-Sultan eff 07JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Prague eff 04JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Sarajevo eff 08JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Shiraz eff 07JUL20 2 weekly

Dubai – Sofia eff 03JUL20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 10JUL20)

Dubai – Tbilisi eff 16JUL20 3 weekly

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 07JUL20 1 daily

Dubai – Yerevan eff 15JUL20 4 weekly