Bulgarian carrier Voyage Air starting July 2020 is launching new route to Łódź, the Host City of Routes Europe 2022. From 07JUL20 to 15SEP20, the airline’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft will operate Varna – Łódź service once weekly.
VO2539 VAR0650 – 0730LCJ 735 2
VO2540 LCJ0820 – 1100VAR 735 2
Voyage Air adds new route to Routes Europe 2022 Host City Lodz from July 2020
