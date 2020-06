T'Way Air to resume Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong service from late-July 2020

Korean carrier T’Way Air from late-July 2020 plans to resume Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong route, as the airline schedules twice weekly flights from 22JUL20, for the month of July. Boeing 737 aircraft operates this route, and reservation is available on the airline’s website.



TW117 ICN2025 – 2300HKG 737 36

TW118 HKG0100 – 0530ICN 737 47

On the airline’s website, Hong Kong departure day is listed as Wednesday and Saturday.