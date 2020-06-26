Uzbekistan Airways July 2020 Domestic operations

Uzbekistan Airways during the month of July 2020 continues to operate domestic routes, as the airline continues to suspend International scheduled service. In July 2020, the airline’s regular operation includes the following.
Tashkent – Bukhara 3 weekly A320/767
Tashkent – Nukus 4 weekly A320
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly 757
Tashkent – Urgench 4 weekly A320
For International route, schedule listing displays service resume on 01AUG20, but reservation is not available for travel until 24OCT20.
