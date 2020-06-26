Croatia Airlines removes 3 Northern European routes and leased CRJ1000 in S20

Croatia Airlines in April 2020 filed network changes, as the airline removed 3 Northern European routes. These routes remain unavailable for the remainder of summer season, as of 25JUN20.



Following routes has been cancelled.



Zagreb – Helsinki 3 weekly CRJ1000

Zagreb – Oslo 3 weekly CRJ1000

Zagreb – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly CRJ1000



Separately, the Star Alliance carrier also removed leased CRJ1000 aircraft from Air Nostrum for summer season. In addition to 3 routes listed above, the CRJ1000 previously scheduled to operate following routes:



Zagreb – Barcelona

Zagreb – Brussels

Zagreb – Copenhagen

Zagreb – Dubrovnik – Athens