British Airways July/August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 26JUN20

British Airways in this past week extended long-haul interim schedule to late-August 2020, as the airline tentatively schedules to resume additional 17 routes. As of 26JUN20, planned July and August 2020 operation for long-haul routes as follows.



Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions that may impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.



London Heathrow – Abuja eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Accra eff 16JUL20 777-200ER operates alternating days (1 daily from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-10

London Heathrow – Bangalore eff 01AUG20 1 daily A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER (Planned operation in July 2020 cancelled)

London Heathrow – Boston 1 daily A350-1000XWB (2 daily A350/777-200ER from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Cape Town eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER (Planned operation in July 2020 cancelled)

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily A350-1000XWB/787-9 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Delhi eff 16JUL20 787-8 operates alternating days (2 daily 777-200ER/787-8 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Denver eff 02AUG20 5 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Dubai eff 17JUL20 3 weekly 777-200ER (1 daily A350-1000XWB from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Houston eff 02AUG20 5 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Hyderabad eff 01AUG20 787-8 operates alternating days

London Heathrow – Johannesburg eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER (Planned operation in July 2020 cancelled)

London Heathrow – Kuwait City eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Lagos eff 17JUL20 777-200ER operates alternating days (1 daily from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Las Vegas eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 787-9 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Mexico City eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (Planned operation in July 2020 cancelled)

London Heathrow – Miami 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 787-9 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 16JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (1 daily 787-8 and alternating day 777-200ER from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Nairobi eff 16JUL20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily 777-200ER (3 daily from 01AUG20; Previous plan: 2 daily in July)

London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Riyadh eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – San Francisco 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-8 (Planned operation in July 2020 canceled)

London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-8 (787-10 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 16JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Singapore 777-300ER operates alternating days (until 31JUL20)

London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 16JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB (2 daily A350/787-8 from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

London Heathrow – Toronto eff 16JUL20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Vancouver eff 16JUL20 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily A350-1000XWB