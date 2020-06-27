United resumes Shanghai service from July 2020

United Airlines starting July 2020 is resuming service to Mainland China, initially operating San Francisco – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong routing, twice weekly. First flight is scheduled on 08JUL20, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



UA857 SFO1100 – 1510+1ICN1655+1 – 1745+1PVG 77W 36

UA858 PVG2140 – 0025+1ICN0210+1 – 2055SFO 77W 47



As the airline’s interim schedule remains in effect until 02AUG20, UA continues to display 1 daily 787-9 San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong flight from 03AUG20. The airline does not have local traffic rights for Seoul sector on UA857/858, however UA operates San Francisco – Seoul UA893/892 terminator service 3 times weekly, with 787-9.