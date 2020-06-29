Alaska Airlines consolidates King Salmon / Dillingham service from Sep 2020; E175 from 4Q20

Alaska Airlines from September 2020 is consolidating service to King Salmon and Dillingham, as the airline schedules triangle Anchorage – King Salmon – Dillingham – Anchorage routing, from 01SEP20. This service consolidation will initially be operated by Boeing 737-700, switching to Horizon Embraer E175 aircraft from 01OCT20.



AS159 ANC1025 – 1125AKN1210 – 1235DLG1320 – 1419ANC E75 D



The service entry of Horizon Embraer E175 from October sees the airline begin operating the type within the state of Alaska.