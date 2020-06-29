Corsair moves New York launch to April 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

French carrier Corsair in recent schedule update has revised planned Paris Orly – New York JFK route, now scheduled to commence in April 2021, instead of June 2020. First flight is now scheduled on 15APR21, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

SS916 ORY1520 – 1800JFK 330 D
SS917 JFK2000 – 0930+1ORY 330 D

The airline previously planned to serve this route from 10JUN20 with A330-200, switching to -900neo from 01SEP20.


