Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands July/August 2020 operations as of 29JUN20

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has extended reduced summer schedule, reflected in recent update. For the month of July 2020, the airline currently schedules following service.



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Aalborg 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 4 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen 2 daily

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly



For August 2020, the airline in the second half intends to resume service to Bergen (2 weekly), while increase service to Aalborg (3 weekly), Billund (5), Copenhagen (17). Further changes remain possible.