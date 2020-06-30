Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands July/August 2020 operations as of 29JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has extended reduced summer schedule, reflected in recent update. For the month of July 2020, the airline currently schedules following service.

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Aalborg 2 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 4 weekly
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen 2 daily
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly

For August 2020, the airline in the second half intends to resume service to Bergen (2 weekly), while increase service to Aalborg (3 weekly), Billund (5), Copenhagen (17). Further changes remain possible.


