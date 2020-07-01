Air France schedules A330 Tunis service in 3Q20

Air France last weekend resumed regular scheduled service to Tunisia, operating Paris CDG – Tunis route since 27JUN20. For the period of 08JUL20 – 30AUG20, the Skyteam member plans to operate widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft on this route 8 times weekly, replacing A319/320/321. The airline overall operates 3 daily flights on this route, subject to Government Approval.



Airbus A330-200 operating schedule as follows.



AF1084 CDG0700 – 0825TUN 332 x124

AF1184 CDG1605 – 1730TUN 332 x124



AF1085 TUN1025 – 1355CDG 332 x124

AF1185 TUN1930 – 2300CDG 332 x124