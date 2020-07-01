Nauru Airlines 3Q20 operations as of 30JUN20

Nauru Airlines has extended its interim schedule into September 2020, as the airline continues to operate Nauru – Brisbane service every 14 days. Boeing 737-300 aircraft operates this route on nonstop basis in both directions (based on the airline’s listing) on following dates: 10JUL20, 24JUL20, 07AUG20, 21AUG20, 04SEP20, 18SEP20.



ON001 INU1650 – 1925BNE 737

ON002 BNE0800 – 1550INU 737