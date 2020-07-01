Nauru Airlines 3Q20 operations as of 30JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nauru Airlines has extended its interim schedule into September 2020, as the airline continues to operate Nauru – Brisbane service every 14 days. Boeing 737-300 aircraft operates this route on nonstop basis in both directions (based on the airline’s listing) on following dates: 10JUL20, 24JUL20, 07AUG20, 21AUG20, 04SEP20, 18SEP20.

ON001 INU1650 – 1925BNE 737
ON002 BNE0800 – 1550INU 737