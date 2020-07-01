ProFlight Zambia July/August 2020 Interim operations as of 30JUN20



ProFlight Zambia in mid-July 2020 plans to resume Lusaka – Livingstone service, on board Jetstream J41 aircraft. From 15JUL20, the airline will operate this route 3 times weekly. Prior to 15JUL20, the airline will operate extra flight during Heroes’ Day and Unity Day long weekend, on 04JUL20 and 07JUL20.



P0704 LUN1015 – 1125LVI J41 35

P0706 LUN1520 – 1630LVI J41 7



P0705 LVI1150 – 1300LUN J41 35

P0707 LVI1700 – 1810LUN J41 7



The airline also operates 4 weekly Lusaka – Ndola and 2 weekly Lusaka – Solwezi service for its interim schedule.