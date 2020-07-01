South African carrier Airlink has announced additional routes restoration, starting from 06JUL20. Additional 6 routes will be restored, on board Embraer ERJ135/145 aircraft.
Cape Town – Bloemfontein 6 weekly
Cape Town – Port Elizabeth 3 weekly
Johannesburg – Bloemfontein 12 weekly
Johannesburg – Nelspruit 12 weekly
Johannesburg – Pietermaritzburg 1 daily
Johannesburg – Upington 1 daily
Airlink to resume additional domestic routes from July 2020
