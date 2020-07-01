Air New Zealand July/August 2020 domestic operations as of 28JUN20

Air New Zealand during the month of July and August 2020 expands interim schedule on domestic market, announced by the airline last month. Planned weekly frequencies as follow. Note the airline is offering expanded frequencies for the first 3 weeks of July 2020, as of 28JUN20 OAG schedules.



Auckland – Blenheim 16-19 weekly

Auckland – Christchurch 62-72 weekly

Auckland – Dunedin 13-16 weekly

Auckland – Gisborne 23-24 weekly

Auckland – Invercargill 4 weekly

Auckland – Kerikeri 16-18 weekly

Auckland – Napier 36-37 weekly

Auckland – Nelson 32-45 weekly

Auckland – New Plymouth 24-25 weekly

Auckland – Palmerston North 36-37 weekly

Auckland – Queenstown 47-64 weekly

Auckland – Rotorua 10-11 weekly

Auckland – Tauranga 28-29 weekly

Auckland – Taupo 8-9 weekly

Auckland – Wellington 64-65 weekly

Auckland – Whangarei 17-18 weekly

Christchurch – Dunedin 25-28 weekly

Christchurch – Hamilton 15-21 weekly

Christchurch – Hokitika 8-9 weekly

Christchurch – Invercargill 20-27 weekly

Christchurch – Napier 15-20 weekly

Christchurch – Nelson 25-28 weekly

Christchurch – New Plymouth 7-11 weekly

Christchurch – Palmerston North 19-30 weekly

Christchurch – Queenstown 18-25 weekly

Christchurch – Rotorua 7-14 weekly

Christchurch – Tauranga 10-20 weekly

Christchurch – Wellington 66-78 weekly

Wellington – Blenheim 17-22 weekly

Wellington – Dunedin 19-26 weekly

Wellington – Gisborne 11 weekly

Wellington – Hamilton 27-29 weekly

Wellington – Invercargill 7-9 weekly

Wellington – Napier 16 weekly

Wellington – Nelson 33 weekly

Wellington – New Plymouth 16-17 weekly

Wellington – Queenstown 19-28 weekly

Wellington – Rotorua 16-17 weekly

Wellington – Tauranga 22-28 weekly

Wellington – Timaru 9-14 weekly