Air New Zealand during the month of July and August 2020 expands interim schedule on domestic market, announced by the airline last month. Planned weekly frequencies as follow. Note the airline is offering expanded frequencies for the first 3 weeks of July 2020, as of 28JUN20 OAG schedules.
Auckland – Blenheim 16-19 weekly
Auckland – Christchurch 62-72 weekly
Auckland – Dunedin 13-16 weekly
Auckland – Gisborne 23-24 weekly
Auckland – Invercargill 4 weekly
Auckland – Kerikeri 16-18 weekly
Auckland – Napier 36-37 weekly
Auckland – Nelson 32-45 weekly
Auckland – New Plymouth 24-25 weekly
Auckland – Palmerston North 36-37 weekly
Auckland – Queenstown 47-64 weekly
Auckland – Rotorua 10-11 weekly
Auckland – Tauranga 28-29 weekly
Auckland – Taupo 8-9 weekly
Auckland – Wellington 64-65 weekly
Auckland – Whangarei 17-18 weekly
Christchurch – Dunedin 25-28 weekly
Christchurch – Hamilton 15-21 weekly
Christchurch – Hokitika 8-9 weekly
Christchurch – Invercargill 20-27 weekly
Christchurch – Napier 15-20 weekly
Christchurch – Nelson 25-28 weekly
Christchurch – New Plymouth 7-11 weekly
Christchurch – Palmerston North 19-30 weekly
Christchurch – Queenstown 18-25 weekly
Christchurch – Rotorua 7-14 weekly
Christchurch – Tauranga 10-20 weekly
Christchurch – Wellington 66-78 weekly
Wellington – Blenheim 17-22 weekly
Wellington – Dunedin 19-26 weekly
Wellington – Gisborne 11 weekly
Wellington – Hamilton 27-29 weekly
Wellington – Invercargill 7-9 weekly
Wellington – Napier 16 weekly
Wellington – Nelson 33 weekly
Wellington – New Plymouth 16-17 weekly
Wellington – Queenstown 19-28 weekly
Wellington – Rotorua 16-17 weekly
Wellington – Tauranga 22-28 weekly
Wellington – Timaru 9-14 weekly
Air New Zealand July/August 2020 domestic operations as of 28JUN20
