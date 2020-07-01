Peach schedules new routes from Tokyo in August 2020

Japanese low-cost carrier Peach in August 2020 is introducing new domestic routes from Tokyo, where the airline plans service to Kushiro and Miyazaki. Planned schedule as follows.
Tokyo Narita – Kushiro eff 01AUG20 1 daily
MM591 NRT1255 – 1445KUH 320 D
MM592 KUH1525 – 1725NRT 320 D
Tokyo Narita – Miyazaki eff 01AUG20 1 daily
MM553 NRT0930 – 1135KMI 320 D
MM554 KMI1220 – 1405NRT 320 D
Miyazaki schedule operates 65 minutes later from 01SEP20.
