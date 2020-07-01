Peach schedules new routes from Tokyo in August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Japanese low-cost carrier Peach in August 2020 is introducing new domestic routes from Tokyo, where the airline plans service to Kushiro and Miyazaki. Planned schedule as follows.

Tokyo Narita – Kushiro eff 01AUG20 1 daily
MM591 NRT1255 – 1445KUH 320 D
MM592 KUH1525 – 1725NRT 320 D

Tokyo Narita – Miyazaki eff 01AUG20 1 daily
MM553 NRT0930 – 1135KMI 320 D
MM554 KMI1220 – 1405NRT 320 D

Miyazaki schedule operates 65 minutes later from 01SEP20.

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.