Austrian 01–20JUL20 Inter-continental operations as of 01JUL20

Austrian in the last few days extended interim schedule until 20JUL20 inclusive, including Inter-continental service. As of 01JUL20, planned Inter-continental service for the period of 01JUL20 – 20JUL20 as follows.



Vienna – Bangkok 3 weekly 767

Vienna – Cairo 3 weekly A319 (A320 from 12JUL20)

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 767

Vienna – Newark 3 weekly 767

Vienna – Tel Aviv 4 weekly A319/E195 (1 daily from 06JUL20)

Vienna – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 767



Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.