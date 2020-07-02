Eurowings NS20 Long-Haul operations as of 01JUL20

Eurowings in the last few days updated long-haul service, where the airline schedules flights to Mauritius and Windhoek, for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. Planned operation includes the following, although it may be impacted by travel restrictions.



Frankfurt – Mauritius eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330-200

EW1276/LH5430 FRA1700 – 0645+1MRU 332 357

EW1277/LH5431 MRU0820 – 1830FRA 332 146



Frankfurt – Windhoek eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A330-300

EW1278/LH5434 FRA2000 – 0620+1WDH 333 246

EW1279/LH5435 WDH0820 – 1850FRA 333 357