Winair yesterday (02JUL20) resumed regular operation, initially operating at reduced schedule until early-September 2020. Schedule for the month of July and August 2020 as follows.
St. Maarten – Antigua eff 06JUL20 10 weekly
St. Maarten – Curacao – Aruba eff 02JUL20 4 weekly
St. Maarten – Saba – St. Eustatius – St. Maarten eff 06JUL20 8 weekly
St. Maarten – St. Barthelemy eff 05JUL20 6-9 daily (frequency varies)
St. Maarten – St. Eustatius – Saba – St. Maarten eff 07JUL20 2 weekly
Winair July/August 2020 Interim schedule as of 02JUL20
