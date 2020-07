Kuwait Airways August – October 2020 operations as of 03JUL20

Kuwait Airways has outlined planned summer 2020 operations, when the airline resumes scheduled service on 01AUG20. Reservation for downsized network opened since last week. Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights. Certain routes and/or flights, are not available for reservation for the moment.



Planned operation as of 03JUL20 as follows



Kuwait City – Ahmedabad eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320/320neo

Kuwait City – Amman eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320 (9 weekly from 01OCT20)

Kuwait City – Bahrain eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A320neo (6 weekly from 28SEP20)

Kuwait City – Baku eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Bangalore eff 03AUG20 8 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Bangkok eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Beirut eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320

Kuwait City – Bodrum eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Cairo eff 01AUG20 2 daily A330-200

Kuwait City – Chennai eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A320neo (6 weekly from 28SEP20)

Kuwait City – Dammam eff 01AUG20 13 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Delhi eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320/330 (2 daily from 28SEP20)

Kuwait City – Doha eff 01AUG02 2 daily A320/330

Kuwait City – Dubai eff 01AUG20 2 daily A320 (3 daily from 28SEP20)

Kuwait City – Geneva eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Istanbul eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200

Kuwait City – Jeddah eff 01AUG20 13 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Kochi eff 02AUG20 6 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Lahore eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A320/320neo

Kuwait City – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Malaga eff 04AUG20 2 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Milan Malpensa eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Mumbai eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320/320neo

Kuwait City – Munich eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Riyadh eff 01AUG20 13 weekly A320/320neo

Kuwait City – Sarajevo eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Tbilisi eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 30SEP20)

Kuwait City – Thiruvananthapuram eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Trabzon eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320

Kuwait City – Vienna eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320