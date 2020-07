Iberia July 2020 European network as of 03JUL20

Iberia during the month of July 2020 gradually resumes European service, while additional frequency be added from mid-July 2020. As of 03JUL20, planned European service for July 2020 as follows. Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s planned operation.



Ibiza – Nice eff 17JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Amsterdam eff 13JUL20 4 weekly

Madrid – Athens 4 weekly (7 weekly from week of 19JUL20)

Madrid – Bologna eff 17JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Bordeaux 9 weekly

Madrid – Brussels 5 weekly (7 weekly from 16JUL20)

Madrid – Dublin eff 13JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Dubrovnik 3 weekly (5 weekly from 20JUL20)

Madrid – Geneva 5 weekly (11 weekly from 17JUL20)

Madrid – Lisbon 7 weekly (11 weekly from 17JUL20)

Madrid – London Heathrow 11 weekly (14 weekly from 15JUL20)

Madrid – Lyon eff 16JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Marseille eff 17JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Milan 5 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUL20. Service to operate to/from Linate instead of Malpensa from 15JUL20)

Madrid – Munich 3 weekly (5 weekly from 16JUL20)

Madrid – Paris Orly 11 weekly (14 weekly from 15JUL20)

Madrid – Rome 5 weekly (7 weekly from 13JUL20)

Madrid – Stockholm Arlanda eff 07JUL20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 14JUL20)

Madrid – Toulouse eff 17JUL20 3 weekly

Madrid – Venice 3 weekly (7 weekly from 16JUL20)

Madrid – Zurich 3 weekly (7 weekly from 15JUL20)

Mahon – Munich 1 weekly

Malaga – Nice 3 weekly

Palma Mallorca – Nice 3 weekly