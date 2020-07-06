British Airways week of 05JUL20 Short-Haul operations

British Airways during the week of 05JUL20 schedules 61 European routes from London Heathrow, with 365 weekly departure flights, including domestic service to Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Jersey and Manchester.



As of 03JUL20, planned operation for the week of 05JUL20 as follows. Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s planned operation.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Alicante 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Amsterdam 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona 16 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Chania 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Corfu 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Faro 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Gothenburg 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Ibiza 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Jersey 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Krakow 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Larnaca 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Malaga 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Manchester 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Marseille 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Mykonos 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Palermo 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Pisa 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Preveza 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Prishtina 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Rome 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Split 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Thira 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Tirana 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Toulouse 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Venice 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Warsaw 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Zagreb 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Zakynthos 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich 1 weekly



The oneWorld member will gradually resume additional European routes by mid-July 2020. Previously reported on Airlineroute, BA’s short-haul service to/from London Gatwick will move to London Heathrow from mid-July 2020, at least until 07SEP20 inclusive.