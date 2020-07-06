Aegean Airlines July 2020 operations as of 03JUL20

Aegean Airlines in the last few weeks filed additional changes for its planned operation for summer 2020 season. As of 03JUL20, the month of July 2020 sees the Star Alliance carrier operates following routes.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Athens – Amsterdam 4 weekly
Athens – Barcelona 2 weekly (3 weekly from 14JUL20)
Athens – Belgrade 2 weekly
Athens – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly (4 weekly from 23JUL20)
Athens – Bologna 2 weekly
Athens – Bordeaux eff 18JUL20 2 weekly
Athens – Brussels 6 weekly
Athens – Bucharest 6 weekly (7 weekly from 12JUL20)
Athens – Cairo eff 16JUL20 7 weekly
Athens – Catania eff 2 weekly
Athens – Copenhagen 2 weekly
Athens – Dublin eff 19JUL20 2 weekly
Athens – Dusseldorf 5 weekly
Athens – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Athens – Geneva 3 weekly (4 weekly from 16JUL20)
Athens – Hamburg 3 weekly
Athens – Helsinki eff 20JUL20 2 weekly
Athens – Lisbon 2 weekly
Athens – London Heathrow eff 16JUL20 2 daily
Athens – Luxembourg 2 weekly
Athens – Lyon 1 weekly (2 weekly from 16JUL20)
Athens – Madrid 4 weekly
Athens – Malta 2 weekly
Athens – Marseille 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20)
Athens – Milan Malpensa 6 weekly
Athens – Munich 7 weekly (10 weekly from 20JUL20)
Athens – Nantes 1 weekly (2 weekly from 11JUL20)
Athens – Naples 2 weekly
Athens – Nice 2 weekly (3 weekly from 24JUL20)
Athens – Paris CDG 9 weekly (14 weekly from 12JUL20)
Athens – Prague 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16JUL20)
Athens – Rome 7 weekly (8 weekly from 20JUL20)
Athens – Sofia 5 weekly
Athens – Stockholm Arlanda eff 19JUL20 2 weekly
Athens – Stuttgart 2 weekly
Athens – Tel Aviv 2 weekly (3 weekly from 20JUL20)
Athens – Tirana 6 weekly
Athens – Venice eff 10JUL20 2 weekly
Athens – Vienna 3 weekly
Athens – Warsaw 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16JUL20)
Athens – Zurich 7 weekly
Corfu – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Irakleion – Bordeaux eff 13JUL20 1 weekly
Irakleion – Frankfurt eff 25JUL20 1 weekly
Irakleion – Lyon eff 13JUL20 1 weekly
Irakleion – Marseille eff 13JUL20 1 weekly
Irakleion – Nantes eff 13JUL20 1 weekly
Irakleion – Paris CDG 2 weekly (4 weekly from 13JUL20)
Irakleion – Toulouse 1 weekly
Irakleion – Zurich eff 25JUL20 1 weekly
Rhodes – Lyon eff 12JUL20 1 weekly
Rhodes – Paris CDG eff 12JUL20 1 weekly
Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf 7 weekly
Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Thessaloniki – Munich 7 weekly (10 weekly from 15JUL20)
Thessaloniki – Paris CDG eff 24JUL20 2 weekly
Thessaloniki – Stuttgart 6 weekly
