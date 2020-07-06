Aegean Airlines July 2020 operations as of 03JUL20

Aegean Airlines in the last few weeks filed additional changes for its planned operation for summer 2020 season. As of 03JUL20, the month of July 2020 sees the Star Alliance carrier operates following routes.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Athens – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Athens – Barcelona 2 weekly (3 weekly from 14JUL20)

Athens – Belgrade 2 weekly

Athens – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly (4 weekly from 23JUL20)

Athens – Bologna 2 weekly

Athens – Bordeaux eff 18JUL20 2 weekly

Athens – Brussels 6 weekly

Athens – Bucharest 6 weekly (7 weekly from 12JUL20)

Athens – Cairo eff 16JUL20 7 weekly

Athens – Catania eff 2 weekly

Athens – Copenhagen 2 weekly

Athens – Dublin eff 19JUL20 2 weekly

Athens – Dusseldorf 5 weekly

Athens – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Athens – Geneva 3 weekly (4 weekly from 16JUL20)

Athens – Hamburg 3 weekly

Athens – Helsinki eff 20JUL20 2 weekly

Athens – Lisbon 2 weekly

Athens – London Heathrow eff 16JUL20 2 daily

Athens – Luxembourg 2 weekly

Athens – Lyon 1 weekly (2 weekly from 16JUL20)

Athens – Madrid 4 weekly

Athens – Malta 2 weekly

Athens – Marseille 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20)

Athens – Milan Malpensa 6 weekly

Athens – Munich 7 weekly (10 weekly from 20JUL20)

Athens – Nantes 1 weekly (2 weekly from 11JUL20)

Athens – Naples 2 weekly

Athens – Nice 2 weekly (3 weekly from 24JUL20)

Athens – Paris CDG 9 weekly (14 weekly from 12JUL20)

Athens – Prague 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16JUL20)

Athens – Rome 7 weekly (8 weekly from 20JUL20)

Athens – Sofia 5 weekly

Athens – Stockholm Arlanda eff 19JUL20 2 weekly

Athens – Stuttgart 2 weekly

Athens – Tel Aviv 2 weekly (3 weekly from 20JUL20)

Athens – Tirana 6 weekly

Athens – Venice eff 10JUL20 2 weekly

Athens – Vienna 3 weekly

Athens – Warsaw 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16JUL20)

Athens – Zurich 7 weekly

Corfu – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Irakleion – Bordeaux eff 13JUL20 1 weekly

Irakleion – Frankfurt eff 25JUL20 1 weekly

Irakleion – Lyon eff 13JUL20 1 weekly

Irakleion – Marseille eff 13JUL20 1 weekly

Irakleion – Nantes eff 13JUL20 1 weekly

Irakleion – Paris CDG 2 weekly (4 weekly from 13JUL20)

Irakleion – Toulouse 1 weekly

Irakleion – Zurich eff 25JUL20 1 weekly

Rhodes – Lyon eff 12JUL20 1 weekly

Rhodes – Paris CDG eff 12JUL20 1 weekly

Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf 7 weekly

Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Thessaloniki – Munich 7 weekly (10 weekly from 15JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Paris CDG eff 24JUL20 2 weekly

Thessaloniki – Stuttgart 6 weekly