Azerbaijan Airlines revises 3Q20 Barcelona scheduled charters

Azerbaijan Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned scheduled charter service on Baku – Barcelona route. The Airbus A319 aircraft is now scheduled to operate from 02AUG20 to 13SEP20, as the airline suspended all scheduled passenger flights until 31JUL20 inclusive.



This route is to be served once weekly. Further changes for this service remains likely, pending on the announcement from the airline.



J25055 GYD0450 – 0835BCN 319 7

J25056 BCN0945 – 1655GYD 319 7