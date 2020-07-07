SriLankan Airlines files Paris limited schedule in late-July 2020

SriLankan Airlines in the second half of July 2020 intends to operate Colombo – Paris CDG service. This limited service would see the oneWorld carrier operates 2 weekly flights, from 15JUL20 to 29JUL20, subject to Government Approval. Reservation for this A330 service is not available.



UL563 CMB0030 – 0745CDG 332 36

UL564 CDG2245 – 1255+1CMB 332 36