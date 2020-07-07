Ukraine International plans Naples service from August 2020

Ukraine International Airlines in August 2020 plans to introduce new route to Italy, pending on travel restrictions and market demand. From 01AUG20, the airline plans to offer Kyiv Borispil – Naples flights, on board Boeing 737 aircraft. This route is served twice weekly.

PS325 KBP1110 – 1300NAP 737 36
PS326 NAP1425 – 1810KBP 737 36


