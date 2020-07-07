Ukraine International Airlines in August 2020 plans to introduce new route to Italy, pending on travel restrictions and market demand. From 01AUG20, the airline plans to offer Kyiv Borispil – Naples flights, on board Boeing 737 aircraft. This route is served twice weekly.
PS325 KBP1110 – 1300NAP 737 36
PS326 NAP1425 – 1810KBP 737 36
Ukraine International plans Naples service from August 2020
