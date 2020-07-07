Iberia Airlines last week resumed Madrid – Porto service, which was omitted from yesterday’s report on Airlineroute, on the airline’s European operation in July. From 01JUL20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly (Day x25), increasing to daily from 15JUL20.
IB3096 MAD1950 – 2005OPO 320 x6
IB3094 MAD1950 – 2005OPO 320 6
IB3097 OPO2040 – 2300MAD 320 x6
IB3095 OPO2040 – 2300MAD 320 6
Iberia resumes Porto service from July 2020
