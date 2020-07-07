WindRose schedules new routes in June/July 2020

Ukrainian carrier WindRose in late-June and early-July 2020 added 5 new routes, based on schedule listing in the OAG. Planned operation for these new service as follows.
Dniepropetrovsk – Berlin Tegel eff 29JUN20 3 weekly Embraer ERJ145
Dniepropetrovsk – Bourgas eff 30JUN20 3 weekly Embraer ERJ145
Dniepropetrovsk – Corfu eff 06JUL20 Embraer ERJ145 operates every 10-11 days
Kyiv Borispil – Zagreb eff 30JUN20 3 weekly Embraer ERJ145
Vinnytsia – Bourgas eff 05JUL20 1 weekly Embraer ERJ145
