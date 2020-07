Royal Air Maroc July/August 2020 International operations as of 03JUL20

Royal Air Maroc as of last week filed service changes for the month of July and August 2020, regarding its International operation. As of 03JUL20, the oneWorld carrier intends to resume International service as early as 11JUL20, however this remains subject to change.



Upon service resumption, the airline will operate following routes with reduced frequencies until 31AUG20 (frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules as of 03JUL20 vs 05APR20, for July and August). Schedules on/after 01SEP20 is pending. Various travel restrictions will impact the airline's planned operation.



Agadir – Paris Orly Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly

Al Hoceima – Amsterdam eff 29JUL20 1 weekly

Al Hoceima – Brussels eff 28JUL20 1 weekly

Casablanca – Abidjan Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Accra eff 01AUG20 Reduce from 9 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Algiers 7 weekly

Casablanca – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Bamako eff 31JUL20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Banjul Reduce from 6-7 weekly to 4-5 weekly

Casablanca – Barcelona Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Beirut eff 01AUG20 5 weekly

Casablanca – Bissau – Praia – Casablanca 2 weekly

Casablanca – Bologna Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Bordeaux Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Casablanca – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Casablanca Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Casablanca – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Cairo eff 01AUG20 12 weekly

Casablanca – Conakry Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Cotonou – Lome – Casablanca 5 weekly terminator service each to Cotonou and Lome during peak season consolidated to 3 weekly triangle service

Casablanca – Dakar Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Douala – Bangui – Casablanca Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Casablanca – Douala – Yaounde – Casablanca 2 weekly

Casablanca – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Freetown Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Casablanca – Geneva Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Gran Canaria 3 weekly

Casablanca – Istanbul 7 weekly

Casablanca – Jeddah eff 02AUG20 4-6 weekly (787-8 in August)

Casablanca – Jeddah – Riyadh – Casablanca eff 08AUG20 1 weekly (787-8 in August)

Casablanca – Kinshasa – Brazzaville – Casablanca Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Casablanca – Lagos Reduce from 12 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Lisbon Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly

Casablanca – London Heathrow 9 weekly

Casablanca – Lyon Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Madrid Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Malaga Reduce from 12 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Marseille Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Monrovia Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Casablanca – Montpellier 2 weekly

Casablanca – Montreal Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly (787-8/-9)

Casablanca – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Casablanca – Nantes Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Casablanca – New York JFK Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (787-8/-9)

Casablanca – Niamey Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Casablanca – Nice Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Casablanca – Nouakchott eff 15JUL20 7 weekly

Casablanca – Ouagadougou Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Casablanca – Paris CDG Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Paris Orly Reduce from 51 to 28 weekly (From 26JUL20, 787-8/-9 operates 3 times weekly)

Casablanca – Praia eff 30JUL20 2 weekly

Casablanca – Praia – Bissau – Casablanca eff 29JUL20 3 weekly

Casablanca – Rome Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Casablanca – Strasbourg 2 weekly

Casablanca – Tenerife South 3 weekly

Casablanca – Toulouse Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly

Casablanca – Tunis Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Casablanca – Turin Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Casablanca – Valencia Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Casablanca – Venice Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Casablanca – Washington Dulles Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly (787-8)

Fez – Paris Orly Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

Laayoune – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 03AUG20 6 weekly

Marrakech – Paris Orly Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Nador – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Nador – Brussels 3 weekly

Nador – Dusseldorf 1 weekly

Nador – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Oujda – Amsterdam 2 weekly

Oujda – Brussels 1 weekly

Oujda – Paris Orly Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Rabat – Paris Orly Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Tangier – Amsterdam 2 weekly

Tangier – Gibraltar 2 weekly

Tangier – Paris Orly Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly



Following service tentatively to resume on 01SEP20.



To/From Casablanca:

Amman, Antalya, Athens, Beijing Daxing, Berlin Tegel, Boston, Copenhagen, Doha, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, Libreville, London Gatwick, Malabo, Manchester , Miami, Munich, N’Djamena, Porto, Rio de Janeiro Galeao, Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Stockholm Arlanda, Vienna, Zurich.



To/From Rabat:

Brussels, London Gatwick, Madrid, Marseille.



To/From Tangier:

Brussels