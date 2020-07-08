Emirates July 2020 Auckland service adjustment

Emirates in late-June 2020 revised planned operation to New Zealand, for the month of July 2020. From 01JUL20 to 31JUL20, the airline will operate 1-stop Dubai – Bangkok – Auckland – Brisbane – Dubai routing with 777-300ER, replacing nonstop with 777-200LR. Service is reduced from 7 to 4 weekly in July 2020.



EK448 DXB0745 – 1720BKK1835 – 1040+1AKL 77W x356

EK449 AKL1650 – 1855BNE2025 – 0430+1DXB 77W x157



The airline does not have local traffic rights for Bangkok – Auckland and Auckland – Brisbane sector.