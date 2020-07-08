Malindo Air July 2020 International operations as of 07JUL20

Malindo Air during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited International service, as the airline schedules 3 routes with 737-900ER. This includes service resumption to Lahore, scheduled later this week.
Travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou 1 weekly 737-900ER
OD612 KUL2145 – 0210+1CAN 739 1
OD613 CAN0310 – 0715KUL 739 2
Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 4 weekly 737-900ER
OD320 KUL1520 – 1630CGK 739 x246
OD319 CGK1710 – 2020KUL 739 x246
Kuala Lumpur – Lahore eff 12JUL20 2 weekly 737-900ER
OD131 KUL1730 – 2030LHE 739 47
OD132 LHE2130 – 0605+1KUL 739 47
