Jeju Air July 2020 Philippine operations as of 07JUL20

Jeju Air this month is operating various service to The Philippines, including Cebu, Clark and Manila. Planned operation as follows. Additional and last-minute changes remain highly possible.



Seoul Incheon – Cebu Service operates on following dates in July: 10, 24 (Cebu departs on following day)

7C2461 ICN1940 – 2320CEB 737

7C2462 CEB0020 – 0600+1ICN 737



Seoul Incheon – Clark Previously reported, service operates on following dates in July: 13, 27

7C4601 ICN0700 – 1100CRK 737

7C4602 CRK1100 – 1600ICN 737



Seoul Incheon – Manila Service operates on following dates in July: 10, 17, 24, 31

7C2305 ICN1910 – 2220MNL 737

7C2306 MNL2355 – 0510+1ICN 737