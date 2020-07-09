Lufthansa resumes Frankfurt – Nanjing passenger service from July 2020

Lufthansa this week resumes Frankfurt – Nanjing scheduled passenger service, with first flight operated on Monday 06JUL20. This route will be served once a week for the remainder of summer 2020 season. In July 2020, service is operated by Boeing 747-8I, switching to Airbus A340-300 from 03AUG20.



LH780 FRA1840 – 1105+1NKG 74H 1

LH781 NKG1310 – 1825FRA 74H 3



From 06SEP20, FRA departure moves to Day 7, NKG moves to Day 2.