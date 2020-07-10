Qantas closes Trans-Tasman bookings in July/August 2020

Qantas recently filed changes to its inventory for Trans-Tasman service, as the airline closed reservation for travel between 20JUL20 and 31AUG20. First available flight for reservation is now scheduled on 01SEP20. Operational frequencies for Trans-Tasman service in September 2020 as follows.
Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly
Brisbane – Christchurch 7 weekly
Brisbane – Queenstown 3 weekly
Melbourne – Auckland 28 weekly
Melbourne – Christchurch 7 weekly
Melbourne – Wellington 7 weekly
Sydney – Auckland 35 weekly
Sydney – Christchurch 7 weekly
Sydney – Queenstown 10 weekly
Sydney – Wellington 14 weekly
Separately, reflecting the airline’s recent guidance, Qantas has closed reservation on all International flights (except Trans-Tasman service) until 27MAR21 inclusive.
