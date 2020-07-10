Air Niugini July/August 2020 International operations as of 09JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Niugini in July and August 2020 continues to operate interim schedule on International routes, serving Brisbane, Cairns and Singapore. Operation from 01JUL20 to 31JUL20 as follows.

Port Moresby – Brisbane 5 weekly 767
Port Moresby – Cairns 1 weekly Fokker 70
Port Moresby – Singapore 4 weekly 767

