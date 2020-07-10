China Airlines August - October 2020 London Heathrow frequency changes

China Airlines in this week’s inventory update filed changes to its planned Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow service, between 01AUG20 and 24OCT20. The Skyteam carrier will continue to operate 1 weekly passenger flight during this period, instead of 5 weekly, on board Airbus A350-900XWB.



CI081 TPE0920 – 1630LHR 359 5

CI082 LHR2110 – 1755+1TPE 359 6



Reservation for other flights (Day 1236 from TPE, Day 2347 from LHR) is only available for reservation in full-fare J/W/Y-class for the moment.