Alitalia July/August 2020 Inter-continental network as of 09JUL20

Alitalia’s Inter-continental network in recent schedule update has been extended into August 2020, including the airline’s long-haul service resumption from Milan. Planned Inter-continental service for the month of July and August, as of 09JUL20, as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Milan Malpensa – New York JFK eff 15AUG20 3 weekly A330

Rome – Algiers eff 01AUG20 3 weekly E175

Rome – Boston eff 16JUL20 3 weekly A330

Rome – Cairo eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320

Rome – New York JFK 4 weekly A330 (1 daily from 02AUG20)

Rome – Tel Aviv eff 02AUG20 5 weekly A320

Rome – Tokyo Haneda eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A330

Rome – Tunis 3 weekly E190 (5 weekly A319 from 13JUL20, 1 daily from 02AUG20)