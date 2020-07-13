Eurowings in summer 2021 season plans to Dusseldorf – Thira service, already available for reservation on the airline’s website. From 21MAY21, the airline will operate this route once weekly, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.
EW9674 DUS1100 – 1520JTR 319 5
EW9675 JTR1610 – 1845DUS 319 5
Eurowings adds Dusseldorf – Thira service from May 2021
