HiSky removes planned Dusseldorf service in S20

Moldova’s start-up carrier HiSky recently filed changes to its planned operation, as the airline removed planned Chisinau – Dusseldorf service, initially scheduled twice weekly. Reservation is no longer available via the airline’s website.
Previously planned operation as follows.
4H427 KIV1130 – 1310DUS 32S 1
4H427 KIV1830 – 2010DUS 32S 5
4H428 DUS1410 – 1730KIV 32S 1
4H428 DUS2110 – 0030+1KIV 32S 5
Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline currently plans to commence operation in August 2020.
