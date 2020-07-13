HiSky removes planned Dusseldorf service in S20

By Jim Liu

Moldova’s start-up carrier HiSky recently filed changes to its planned operation, as the airline removed planned Chisinau – Dusseldorf service, initially scheduled twice weekly. Reservation is no longer available via the airline’s website.

Previously planned operation as follows.

4H427 KIV1130 – 1310DUS 32S 1
4H427 KIV1830 – 2010DUS 32S 5

4H428 DUS1410 – 1730KIV 32S 1
4H428 DUS2110 – 0030+1KIV 32S 5

Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline currently plans to commence operation in August 2020.


