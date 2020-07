WestJet September 2020 Preliminary Boeing 767 operations

WestJet recently updated schedule adjusted interim Boeing 767 schedule for September 2020, currently scheduled from 05SEP20 to 14SEP20. Prior to COVID-19 impact, the airline filed last Boeing 767 scheduled service on 15SEP20. Recent update sees last 767 scheduled service tentatively set on 14SEP20.



Planned 767 operation in September as of 11JUL20 as follows.



Toronto – Calgary 05SEP20 – 14SEP20 WS655/670 (Day x23)

Toronto – Montego Bay 05SEP20 / 06SEP20

As schedule on/after September likely to change in the next few weeks, immediate retirement of Boeing 767 fleet remains highly possible.