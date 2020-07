Air Sinai plans scheduled service resumption from August 2020

Air Sinai from August 2020 intends to resume scheduled operation, based on GDS and OAG listing. The airline intends to resume its sole Cairo – Tel Aviv route as early as 02AUG20. Airbus A220-300 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.



4D054 CAI0855 – 1115TLV 223 47

4D055 TLV1220 – 1245CAI 223 47



Further changes to this plan remains likely.