WestJet delays Calgary – Rome launch to May 2021

WestJet in recent schedule update has delayed planned Calgary – Rome route launch, now scheduled from May 2021, instead of 2020. Initially Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate once weekly from 01MAY21, increasing to 3 weekly from 20MAY21. Additional changes to planned operation remains likely to change.



WS032 YYC1815 – 1155+1FCO 789 6

WS033 FCO1355 – 1611YYC 789 7



Service operates Day 456 from YYC, Day 567 from FCO from 20MAY21.