Nouvelair Tunisie in recent weeks filed revised scheduled service launch to the UK, now scheduled to commence from late-July and eary-August 2020. Planned operation as of 10JUL20 as follows.
Further changes remain possible.
Monastir – Manchester eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320
BJ860 MIR0900 – 1225MAN 320 7
BJ861 MAN1325 – 1635MIR 320 7
Tunis – London Gatwick eff 25JUL20 2 weekly A320
BJ844 TUN1540 – 1830LGW 320 26
BJ845 LGW1930 – 2240TUN 320 26
Nouvelair Tunisie updates planned UK scheduled service launch in 3Q20
