CSA Czech Airlines July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20

CSA Czech Airlines during the month of July 2020 plans to operate various European routes, based on current schedule listing. The following list only focuses on flights between 01JUL20 and 31JUL20, as schedules on/after 01AUG20 remains pending.



Further changes remain highly possible.



Prague – Amsterdam 11 weekly A319

Prague – Barcelona 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Bucharest 4 weekly A319

Prague – Budapest 3 weekly ATR72

Prague – Copenhagen eff 24JUL20 2 weekly 737

Prague – Frankfurt 8 weekly ATR72

Prague – Gothenburg 2 weekly ATR72

Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Kosice 4 weekly ATR72

Prague – Kyiv Borispil 1 daily 737

Prague – London Heathrow 1 daily A320

Prague – Madrid 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Odessa 4 weekly A319

Prague – Paris CDG 1 daily 737-800

Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly A320

Prague – Rome 4 weekly 737-800

Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly 737-800