CSA Czech Airlines during the month of July 2020 plans to operate various European routes, based on current schedule listing. The following list only focuses on flights between 01JUL20 and 31JUL20, as schedules on/after 01AUG20 remains pending.
Further changes remain highly possible.
Prague – Amsterdam 11 weekly A319
Prague – Barcelona 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Bucharest 4 weekly A319
Prague – Budapest 3 weekly ATR72
Prague – Copenhagen eff 24JUL20 2 weekly 737
Prague – Frankfurt 8 weekly ATR72
Prague – Gothenburg 2 weekly ATR72
Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Kosice 4 weekly ATR72
Prague – Kyiv Borispil 1 daily 737
Prague – London Heathrow 1 daily A320
Prague – Madrid 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Odessa 4 weekly A319
Prague – Paris CDG 1 daily 737-800
Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly A320
Prague – Rome 4 weekly 737-800
Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly 737-800
CSA Czech Airlines July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20
