Icelandair 20JUL – 30AUG20 operations as of 13JUL20

Icelandair earlier this month extended interim schedule until 30AUG20 inclusive, as the airline plans to restore additional 6 routes by mid-August 2020. As of 13JUL20, planned operation for the period of 20JUL20 – 30AUG20 as follows. Note planned frequency remains subject to change.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 6 weekly (7 weekly from week of 14AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly (4 from week of 14AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 2 weekly until 17AUG20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 2 weekly (4 from week of 17AUG20, 5 from week of 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels 3 weekly (4 for week of 27AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 21 weekly (19 from week of 27JUL20, 18 from week of 03AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin eff 20AUG20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 5 weekly (6 from week of 10AUG20, 7 from 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva eff 15AUG20 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow eff 21AUG20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg 1 weekly (2 from week of 03AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki eff 20AUG20 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 5 weekly (7 from week of 27JUL20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 3 weekly (4 from week of 27JUL20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK eff 21AUG20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 4 weekly (5 from week of 03AUG20, 6 from week of 17AUG20, 8 from week of 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 4 weekly (5 from week of 03AUG20, 7 from week of 17AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle 1 weekly (2 from week of 17AUG20, 3 from week of 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly (4 from week of 17AUG20, 5 from 24AUG20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto eff 18AUG20 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 3 weekly