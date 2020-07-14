Jetstar closes International long-haul / Indonesia reservations until late-March 2021

Jetstar Airways recently filed inventory changes, where the airline closed reservation for International long-haul service as well as Indonesia, until late-March 2021.



As of 14JUL20, reservation for following routes closed until 27MAR21 (listed as sold out on the website):

Adelaide – Denpasar

Brisbane – Denpasar

Cairns – Denpasar

Cairns – Osaka Kansai

Cairns – Tokyo Narita

Darwin – Denpasar

Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon

Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita

Melbourne – Bangkok

Melbourne – Denpasar

Melbourne – Ho Chi Minh City

Melbourne – Honolulu

Melbourne – Phuket

Perth – Denpasar

Sydney – Denpasar

Sydney – Ho Chi Minh City

Sydney – Honolulu

Sydney – Phuket



On short-haul routes, as well as Pacific Islands service, following routes are available for reservation for travel as early as 01SEP20, further changes likely.

Auckland – Rarotonga

Gold Coast – Auckland

Gold Coast – Christchurch

Gold Coast – Queenstown

Gold Coast – Wellington

Melbourne – Auckland

Melbourne – Christchurch

Melbourne – Queenstown

Sydney – Auckland

Sydney – Nadi

Sydney – Queenstown



Detected by Airlineroute early last week but not highlighted until Friday (10JUL20), Qantas has already closed reservation for all International flights (including Pacific Islands) until 27MAR21, except Trans-Tasman routes.