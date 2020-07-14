Jetstar closes International long-haul / Indonesia reservations until late-March 2021

Jetstar Airways recently filed inventory changes, where the airline closed reservation for International long-haul service as well as Indonesia, until late-March 2021.
As of 14JUL20, reservation for following routes closed until 27MAR21 (listed as sold out on the website):
Adelaide – Denpasar
Brisbane – Denpasar
Cairns – Denpasar
Cairns – Osaka Kansai
Cairns – Tokyo Narita
Darwin – Denpasar
Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon
Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita
Melbourne – Bangkok
Melbourne – Denpasar
Melbourne – Ho Chi Minh City
Melbourne – Honolulu
Melbourne – Phuket
Perth – Denpasar
Sydney – Denpasar
Sydney – Ho Chi Minh City
Sydney – Honolulu
Sydney – Phuket
On short-haul routes, as well as Pacific Islands service, following routes are available for reservation for travel as early as 01SEP20, further changes likely.
Auckland – Rarotonga
Gold Coast – Auckland
Gold Coast – Christchurch
Gold Coast – Queenstown
Gold Coast – Wellington
Melbourne – Auckland
Melbourne – Christchurch
Melbourne – Queenstown
Sydney – Auckland
Sydney – Nadi
Sydney – Queenstown
Detected by Airlineroute early last week but not highlighted until Friday (10JUL20), Qantas has already closed reservation for all International flights (including Pacific Islands) until 27MAR21, except Trans-Tasman routes.
